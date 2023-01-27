Carer arrested after camera captures her abusing elderly German woman Investigators in Vélez-Málaga discovered that the victim had recently changed her will for the benefit of the suspect

National Police officers have arrested a woman in Vélez-Málaga for allegedly abusing and injuring a 78-year-old German in her care. According to the investigation, the suspect mistreated the victim, who she allegedly shook, shouted at and covered her face to block her airways.

It was only after neighbours had installed cameras in the woman's house, in case she was ever left alone and had an accident, that the abuse came to light. The 'carer' was arrested on 24 January; 24 hours after one of the neighbours reported her, having viewed the footage which showed the abuse happening.

The complainant explained to the officers how he himself had also been caring for the German septuagenarian, who lived alone after being widowed and who had no children. However, what had been a collective gesture of help towards the woman began to change when the suspect monopolised the care and prevented others from approaching the victim.

Suspicions

A camera was installed in the German woman's house and was connected to the neighbours’ mobile phones in case she needed help. The 'caregiver' also knew that the camera had been installed.

The neighbours’ suspicions were aroused when they started to notice the carer’s strange attitude. According to the investigation, the victim had recently changed her will for the benefit of the person under investigation; something that the neighbour suspects could have been carried out without the woman being aware of it.

According to the investigation, the camera picked up images of the carer spitting on the woman, shaking her and shouting in her ear, along with other abuse. The victim was taken to hospital in a very delicate state of health, with bruises and serious respiratory problems.