Car fire damages three properties in Malaga province village

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 13:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A car fire in Alfarnate on the eastern side of Malaga province also caused considerable damage to three houses on Calle Loja in the Axarquía village on Tuesday 23 April.

Firefighters from the nearby towns of Colmenar and Periana were called to the blaze on Tuesday afternoon where they were able to control the flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident. However, it left the façades of the three houses badly damaged and smoke entered the three properties. The vehicle was completely burnt out.