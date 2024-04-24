Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Firefighters with the burnt-out car in Alfarnate. CPB
Car fire damages three properties in Malaga province village
112 incident

Car fire damages three properties in Malaga province village

Firefighters from Periana and Colmenar tackled the blaze in Alfarnate which left considerable material damage

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 13:53

Compartir

A car fire in Alfarnate on the eastern side of Malaga province also caused considerable damage to three houses on Calle Loja in the Axarquía village on Tuesday 23 April.

Firefighters from the nearby towns of Colmenar and Periana were called to the blaze on Tuesday afternoon where they were able to control the flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident. However, it left the façades of the three houses badly damaged and smoke entered the three properties. The vehicle was completely burnt out.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day
  3. 3 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  4. 4 Watch as the taker of world's most famous football penalty replicates the magic in Fuengirola
  5. 5 From Ireland to Spain - via the rest of the world
  6. 6 St George's Day - connecting with the saint in Andalucía
  7. 7 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  8. 8 Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Hundreds turn out for shindig in honour of St George in Benalmádena
  10. 10 Costa media members go back through decades of Marbella history

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad