Police bust Costa del Sol cannabis club that operated as drug dealing point

Image of one of the bags containing narcotic substances seized in Vélez-Málaga.

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:18

National Police officers have dismantled a cannabis club in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol that operated as a point of sale for narcotics and three people aged 23, 28 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Some 6,971 grams of marijuana buds, 140 grams of CBD, 832 grams of hashish, 875 cigarettes containing marijuana and hashish, as well as tools for weighing and preparing the drugs, and 367 flowering marijuana plants were seized during the police raid. An investigation is under way.

Surveillance carried out at the premises showed a number of young people entering and leaving the establishment, often staying just a few minutes inside, "the minimum time necessary to acquire a dose of hashish or marijuana," the police highlighted in a statement.