'I just want a home' foster care campaign heads to eastern Costa del Sol

The 'Solo quiero un hogar' (I just want a home) campaign arrives in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol on Thursday 13 February. Supported by the social welfare department of Rincón de la Victoria town hall, the campaign will provide information about foster care on Plaza Al-Andalus from 4pm to 7pm.

The 'Solo quiero un hogar" campaign is now in its third year and is currently touring Malaga, Jaen, Huelva and Granada provinces. It is being promoted by Servicios de Apoyo al Acogimiento Familiar de Menores de Andalucía (support and family fostering services of minors in Andalucía or SAAF) organisations Infania, Asociación Alcores, Aldaima and Apraf-a.

"Almost 2,000 children and babies are waiting in Andalucía for a family to take them in and this campaign brings the foster care process closer to the residents of Rincón de la Victoria. And we are doing this through Infania, a non-profit organisation that promotes and defends children's rights in Andalucía," explained the councillor for social welfare, Olga Cervantes. Rincón de la Victoria will be one of the two municipalities to host the campaign, along with Malaga city.

"This initiative is the joint work of four SAAF organisations, including Infania, which join forces for a common goal: to help boys and girls in foster care throughout Andalucía. The reality is made known and strategies are launched that prioritise awareness, visibility and attracting potential families," explained Juan José Casado González, president of Infania.

The campaign has been designed to create a small living room in a house in the middle of the square, with a sofa at the heart of the set; a piece of furniture that symbolises family and everyday life and moments of warmth in the home.