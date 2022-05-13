Campaign to attract Malaga's commuters Almuñécar-La Herradura's tourism department seeks to attract Malaga city commuters for holidays and weekend breaks

Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall's tourism department has launched a promotional campaign in Malaga's Metro.

The initiative aims to attract visitors to the municipality in Granada province, "in order to promote not only the holiday option but also the possibility of a getaway or weekend break, which has such an impact on the tourist industry in general," explained Almuñécar's head of tourism and beaches, Daniel Barbero.

The campaign includes different images that promote the local gastronomy, beaches, water sports and culture.