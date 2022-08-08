Calima cleaning plan activated for Rincón de la Victoria road signs Workers are carrying out work on traffic lights and mirrors which were covered in the Saharan sand

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has started to clean the town’s road signs and street installations to remove the remains of the calima, which coated most of Malaga province in a thick layer of Saharan sand back in spring. The tasks have focused on vertical signs posts, traffic lights, traffic mirrors, pergolas, benches and litter bins, where residue from the calima had accumulated.

The councillor for the area, Borja Ortiz (PP), explained that "this work was very necessary given the danger posed by the lack of visibility of traffic signs, and which also caused inconvenience to the public and gave a bad image in the middle of the summer season".

"Using high pressure non-drinking water extracted from a well, we have been able to definitively eliminate the lasting effects of the calima, which are partly due to the lack of rainfall", explained Ortiz.

The work has been carried out by a team of five operatives working shifts, including at night, so as not to interfere with traffic and to avoid the high daytime temperatures. The work will be completed in the next few days. The company awarded the project is Fearral SL Construction and General Services, for a budget of 17,726.50 euros, and a duration of 15 days.