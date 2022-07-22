British woman becomes first native English-speaking councillor in Axarquía village Chloe Gavin, who is originally from London, was sworn in as a councillor in Periana last week

Long-term Periana resident, Chloe Gavin, who is originally from London, was sworn in as a councillor in the Axarquía village of Periana last week.

Her appointment came following the resignation of another councillor for personal reasons and her name was next on the local socialist PSOE group's list.

While her exact areas of responsibility are yet to be confirmed, one part of the job will be a new political role at the town hall helping the approximately 100 Britons, as well as other English-speaking foreign residents who live in the village, with bureaucratic procedures.

Chloe, 50, told SUR in English that it was "a great honour" to be a councillor in a village she has called home since 2000.

"The role will give me the opportunity to pay back all the kindness and generosity to the village that has made me feel welcome for 22 years."

Chloe is no stranger to working with the town hall as she and fellow British resident Angela Karlsson were asked by the current mayor, Rafael Torrubia, to set up a service to enable greater integration between the foreign and Spanish community in 2015 and she has continued to help out on a voluntary basis since then.