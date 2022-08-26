Man arrested in Nerja after bomb scare at La Herradura petrol station The 44-year-old suspect is being investigated after leaving a suspicious package at the establishment, which resulted in explosives experts being called in

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a 44-year-old man in Nerja accused of leaving a suspicious package at a petrol station in La Herradura in Granada province on Wednesday afternoon. According to Guardia Civil sources, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians (Tedax) were called in but were quickly able to establish that the package was not dangerous.

The suspect left the petrol station on a motorbike and officers traced him using images from the petrol station's video surveillance cameras. According to municipal sources it was a local resident who first alerted Almuñécar’s Local Police when he witnessed an argument in the service station while he was filling up his own vehicle.

Tedax transferred the suspicious package to their premises for examination, after determining that it did not contain explosives. It was found to be a jar of lentils and a bar of soap wrapped in duct tape, with three cables and a mobile phone, all packed in a rucksack.

The suspect, who has hired criminal lawyer Félix Fernández to defend him, was arrested on Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb on Wednesday afternoon before leaving the package and departing the service station hurriedly wearing a helmet and mask.

Sources have said that the man is under investigation for allegedly committing a public disorder offence. The suspect, who is believed to have mental health problems and a criminal record for similar offences, is to appear in court today, Friday 25 August in Almuñécar.