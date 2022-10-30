Woman’s body recovered from sea on popular Nerja beach Several witnesses alerted the 112 emergency services following the discovery near rocks this Sunday afternoon, 30 October

The body of a 70-year-old woman has been recovered from the sea on Nerja’s La Burriana beach, in Malaga province, this Sunday afternoon, 30 October, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

Several witnesses alerted the coordination centre shortly at around 1.30pm after the body was discovered in an area near rocks.

The Guardia Civil, Nerja Local Police, Malaga provincial brigade firefighters and the health service were alerted, who confirmed the death of a 70-year-old woman.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the death.