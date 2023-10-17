Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A Local Police officer at the scene where the body was found. SUR
Body of missing Axarquía woman with Alzheimer&#039;s found by local farmer
112 incident

Body of missing Axarquía woman with Alzheimer's found by local farmer

Virtudes Rodríguez, 84, was last seen in Torrox Costa on 6 October

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 13:09

A farmer alerted police early this Tuesday morning (17 October) after he discovered a body on a plot of land located next to a garden centre and close to Lidl supermarket in Torrox Costa.

SUR has been able to confirm that it is the body of Virtudes Rodríguez, the 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who went missing on 6 October.

Local Police and Guardia Civil officers went to the scene, which is around one kilometre from Virtudes' home in the coastal town, after receiving the call. Early reports suggest that the body showed no signs of violence, although an autopsy will be carried out today in Malaga to determine the cause of death.

Searches had been mounted with dog units, Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers searching different areas of the town and, following a report of a possible sighting, the search was extended to La Cala del Moral in Rincón de la Victoria. A missing persons poster was also shared on social media and by local press including this newspaper.

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina said he was “saddened" to learn of the news and has conveyed his "deep condolences" to her family. "Rest in peace" he wrote on his social media networks.

