Bleak weekend in the Axarquía with two fatal accidents A 34-year-old biker was killed in a collision near Riogordo on Saturday while a foreign national lost his life after his car plunged down a ravine near Sayalonga on Sunday

It has been a bleak weekend in the Axarquía with two fatal accidents on the area’s roads in two days. After the death on Saturday of 34-year-old Fernando Bueno Noguera in a collision between his motorbike with an off-road vehicle in Riogordo, on Sunday another person died when the car he was driving plunged into a ravine some twenty metres deep in Sayalonga.

According to emergency service reports, at around 9.15 am on Sunday, 112 received a call alerting that a vehicle had been seen in a ravine with a person possibly trapped inside. The accident occurred in a lane on the road from Árchez to Corumbela, a hamlet belonging to Sayalonga, about 500 metres from the Peña de la Pava.

The Guardia Civil, fire brigade and ambulance arrived on the scene where fire officers retrieved the driver's body. SUR has ascertained from sources that the man was a foreign national, believed to be British and resident in Árchez. However, no further details have been released to date.