Blaze rips through seven vehicles in Costa del Sol town
112 incident

Blaze rips through seven vehicles in Costa del Sol town

The cause of the fire which broke out at around 5.30am this Monday morning is being investigated

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Monday, 14 October 2024, 10:54

A blaze has caused severe damage to seven cars parked on Calle del Río between the bus station and Mancomunidad building in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol early this Monday morning, 14 October.

Witnesses reported seeing a large column of smoke and flames as the fire was reported at around 5.30am. Three of the cars were completely burnt out while a further four were partially affected. The rapid intervention of the Vélez-Malaga fire brigade prevented the flames from spreading to more vehicles parked in the street.

Two of the affected cars after the fire was put out. SUR

SUR has been able to confirm it was not necessary to evacuate nearby homes. The cause of the blaze is now being investigated.

