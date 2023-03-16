Residents hang up black banners to protest against 'abandonment' of town centre The Vélez-Málaga mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer has admitted on a local radio station that the situation was 'complex'

Around 200 black banners appeared on properties in Vélez-Málaga town centre on Tuesday 14 March with the hashtag ‘Vélez is dying’. The protest is over what the local residents describe as the “abandonment” of the town centre.

The initiative has come from the San Francisco and San Juan neighbourhood association of has been calling for change for a number of years. "After listening to years of unfulfilled promises from the government team, we feel more and more helpless every day," said Celia García, a member of the board of directors of the neighbourhood group.

In her opinion, "it is clear that the centre of Vélez-Málaga needs a change, where shops are reopened, where housing rehabilitation is facilitated, where security is promoted. These are basic and dignified aspects for any citizen.”

The president of the neighbourhood group, Fran Delgado, told the radio station Cadena Ser en la Axarquía, that they have been "overwhelmed" by the requests to place flags on the balconies. "The problems have been spreading, from La Villa, to Calle Las Tiendas, Plaza Las Indias and San Francisco, and other streets," said Delgado, who for several years has been asking the town hall to redevelop the old Lope de Vega theatre and the reopen the failed San Francisco 'gourmet' market.

Remove them at Easter

In a recent interview on the programme 'A fondo', on 101 Televisión Axarquía, the mayor of Vélez, Antonio Moreno Ferrer (PSOE), admitted that the situation in the historic centre is "complex", as there are numerous closed houses, "which have owners".

He insisted that the town hall is working to modify the Special Plan of Protection and Interior Reform (Pepri) of the historic centre of Vélez-Málaga, which came into force in 2008 and considered that it is necessary to create a council for the town centre, "with staff dedicated to the projects that are presented for this area of the town", he added.

The neighbourhood association has asked the residents who are supporting the protest to remove the flags during Holy Week.