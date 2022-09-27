Bird boxes installed to combat decline of native birds in Vélez-Málaga 54 wooden ‘nests’ will be placed in parks, schools and municipal buildings to encourage improve biodiversity

54 bird boxes will be installed in the 11 towns and villages that belong to Vélez-Málaga / SUR

Vélez-Málaga town hall is to install 54 wooden nesting boxes in different parks, schools and municipal buildings to encourage nesting and improve biodiversity in its 11 towns and villages.

Announcing the project the town hall said in a statement, "It is a new initiative that we will implement in order to continue working for a more sustainable and animal-friendly town.”

The species of birds that the town hall hopes to attract include robins, redstarts, sparrows and flycatchers and a different type of box will also be installed for swifts, “in order to prevent them from nesting on the façades of buildings or shutters," explained councillor Jesús Atencia.

"The aim of this measure is to try to alleviate the decline of these native birds, which are very beneficial for combating insect pests and preventing the loss of biodiversity," he said.

Councillor for the environment, Antonio Ariza, said, "We should all know that many of the birds that populate our municipality feed on insects. An important fact is that they incubate the eggs all at the same time for thirteen or fourteen days. After that, they will feed in the nest for another fourteen days, during which time it is estimated that they eat 200 to 300 insects per day and have an average of six chicks.”