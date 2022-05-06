Bids start at 1.5 million euros for former National Police station to be sold at auction Bids will be accepted until 2 pm no Friday 20 May and the public auction for the sale will be at 10 am on 6 June

More than two years after the transfer of the National Police Station in Torre del Mar in February 2020, from the Avenida de Andalucía to a new building near the town's entrance in the Cuesta del Visillo area, the Interior Ministry has put the old building, where the station was based for almost three decades, up for auction. The period for submitting bids is open until 20 May, with a starting price of almost 1.5 million euros for commercial premises of 1,065 square metres.

Bids will be accepted until 2 pm on Friday, 20 May 2022, at the General Registry of the Ministry of the Interior, Calle Amador de los Ríos, number 7, Madrid, as well as at any of the registries referred to in article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations.

In this case, a copy of the sheet bearing the stamp of the registry where the documentation has been submitted must be sent to the email address giese.ventas@interior.es.

The public auction for the sale of the property will be held at 10am on 6 June 2022.