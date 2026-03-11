Bids sought for contract to develop new section of Malaga's coastal path

Digital image of what the pedestrian bridge will look like once complete

José Rodríguez Cámara Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out to tender a contract to construct a new section of Malaga's coastal path (Senda Litoral) The project involves the restoration of the bridge over the Arroyo Totalán riverbed, which connects La Cala del Moral with Malaga city.

At a glance: project details & investment Backed by the Diputación de Málaga, the provincial authority has allocated a budget of over €410,000 for this specific section. The project aims to breathe new life into a piece of industrial heritage while improving safety and accessibility for hikers and cyclists. Completion Timeline: 4 months from the start of construction. Bidding Deadline: Companies can submit tenders until 30 March. Structure Length: 70 metres.

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, which is responsible for the entire project, has allocated more than 410,000 euros to this section of the coastal path. The money will be used to carry out structural repairs to the bridge and adapt it for pedestrian use, a project that will take four months to complete.

The work will improve the condition and allow for the proper use of a 70-metre structure that was part of the railway line between Malaga city and Torre del Mar, built between 1906 and 1908 and which fell into disuse in 1968. From then on, it began to be used as a road for vehicles.

The document detailing the work to be carried out to the bridge has been drawn up by Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning and includes the repair of existing cracks in the deck and beams, among other work. The current cladding of the bridge piers will be replaced with cladding matching the original features. The area will also be cleaned and cleared of weeds and debris.

In addition, the bridge will be adapted for pedestrian use with protective barriers on both sides, consisting of stainless steel vertical railings and paving more suitable for pedestrian traffic, as well as lighting for both the deck and the piers of the structure. Companies interested in submitting bids may do so until 30 March.