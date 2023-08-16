Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Mar de Nerja residential complex is open for bidding on a specialist auction website. E. Cabezas
Bidding for Costa del Sol homes opens on auction web site at just half their market value
The residential complex is made up of 75 homes, communal gardens and a swimming pool - but the Malaga-based developer has gone into liquidation

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 17:21

A residential complex in Nerja consisting of 75 homes has been put up for public auction on Escrapalia, a website that specialises in properties belonging to companies that have gone into liquidation. The starting price for the complex is 7.1 million euros; half its market value of 14 million.

In addition to the homes that have a floor space of between 60 and 170 square metres, the Mar de Nerja complex has 81 parking spaces and 79 storage rooms, according to a press release the company published last week. The complex also has communal areas with gardens and a swimming pool.

The auction will remain open for bids on the Escrapalia portal until 24 August. Anyone interested must register and pay a fee to put in a bid on the website, in addition to a five per cent deposit of the starting price. The property was owned by the Malaga-based developer Mardel Promociones y Consulting Inmobiliario S.L., which has gone into liquidation.

