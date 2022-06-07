Watch out for the dinosaurs coming soon to Torre del Mar Expo Dino XXL is an exhibition with more than 100 full-sized dinosaurs that began its journey in 2010 in Belgium and since then has visited several European countries

The Expo Dino XXL will visit Torre del Mar between 11 and 19 June. It is a dinosaur-themed exhibition which is currently in Spain as part of a Europe-wide tour and will be on in the town's Matrona Candelaria Park, next to Avenida Victoria Kent.

Speaking about the forthcoming exhibition last week, manager of the company behind it, Staff 69 Producciones, Charlie Lods said that the event will be open every afternoon during the week from 5pm to 10pm and at the weekend it will be open both in the morning - from 11am to 2pm - and in the afternoon. The price will is nine euros for adults and seven for children.

