Car driven by British tourist crashes down onto popular Costa beach The 65-year-old man was parking his Toyota Yaris vehicle when the accident happened, according to witnesses

The peace and quiet of a cove on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol was shattered Tuesday afternoon (19 July), when a car crashed from a height of some four metres onto the beach, narrowly missing bathers.

A 65-year-old British tourist was parking his vehicle - an automatic Toyota Yaris - next to a beach bar on the Wilches beach in Torrox, on the municipal border with Nerja, when the accident happened.

For reasons that are unknown and are being investigated, at around 2pm the car plunged onto the shore from the car park. The loud noise of the crash caused a stir in the quiet cove on the eastern coast of Torrox.

Local Police officers helped the British tourist, reported to be uninjured, to get out of the vehicle.