Ban on hiking at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to remain in place this summer

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 10 March 2025, 19:13 Compartir

The River Chíllar in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol will remain closed for the summer as the Junta de Andalucía has rejected the three bids it had received for the popular beauty spot to be managed by a private company.

The regional government has turned down the proposals of Hermanos Campano, Viajes Verano Azul and Sando and will launch another tender procedure if there is interest from other companies.

Access to the middle and upper reaches of the river Chíllar, from the barrier next to the old aggregate quarry in Frigiliana, is still prohibited, as decreed by Nerja town hall in August 2023. The prohibition is still in force and is expected to remain so this coming summer.

Junta de Andalucía spokesperson Fernando Fernández informed SUR on Monday 10 March that various objections were made to the bids submitted by the three companies, especially in terms of protection and security, as well as other key aspects such as parking and bus shuttle services. "It is a complicated matter, because it is the first time that something like this has been proposed in Malaga," said Fernández.

Fires and overcrowding

The spokesperson explained that they are now waiting for the same companies or other interested parties to resubmit documentation to reopen another administrative procedure. He said that the main priority for Nerja town hall is that access to the river "is regulated" as "they have been requesting this for years and that is why we have suggested to the town hall that they meet again with the companies and resubmit a coordinated proposal, with the necessary requirements".

Nerja's environemnt councillor Javier Rodríguez told SUR that the town hall will continue to try to promote the regulation of access to the river, but highlighted that the municipal decree approved in August 2023 which prohibits entry to the natural area "because of the danger of fires and the overcrowding that was registered is still in force". He added, "It was out of control, with rescues every week and an obvious risk to people."

Rodríguez has said that the town hall is in talks with companies to resubmit the proposals, while admitting that since the ban was approved, the flow of visitors "has dropped considerably". However, he pointed out that there are still those who take the river hiking route, which is why he warned that if they are caught by the local police, they will be fined, as stipulated in the 2023 municipal decree. However, he has not been able to specify how many fines have been issued since then.

The head of Hermanos Campano de Ardales, Manuel Campano, has confirmed to SUR that they have received a letter rejecting their application and are studying their proposal and are considering re-applying for authorisation to manage the visits to the Río Chíllar.