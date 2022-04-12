Police investigate mutilated body discovered in Villanueva del Trabuco The mayor says nobody from the locality is missing and it is possible that the person had no association with the village and their body had just been dumped by the side of the road

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a person whose severely mutilated body was found by the A-7202 in Villanueva del Trabuco on Sunday evening. The mayor, José María García Campos, says he was informed early on Monday morning.

Speaking to Canal Sur radio, García said nobody from the village is missing and the body was found in quite a busy area so it is possible that it had been dumped there and had no association with Villanueva del Trabuco.

The body was spotted in the undergrowth by a passer-by just after 8pm, about 500 metres before the junction with the A92.