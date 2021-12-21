Ten Axarquía villages to benefit from 1.7 million euro investment

Ten Axarquía villages are set to receive 1.74 million euros of funding between them from Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, under its plan to boost the municipal economies.

According to a press release from the Diputación, La Viñuela has been given the green light to deliver two projects totalling 418,975 euros. One will improve access to the village post office on the A-7205 road and a 25-metre wooden footbridge will be built over the Arroyo Casado stream.

In Torrox Costa a project for an urban park on council-owned land has been approved with a budget of 347,103 euros, of which the council will provide just over 300,000. The park will have pedestrian paths, seven green areas, a sports track, a bio-healthy sports area and a square with a water feature.

Two other projects have also been approved in Salares, for a total of 233,530 euros. One is the improvement and extension of the village's public sports centre which will involve an investment of 173,530 euros, of which the Provincial Council will finance 164,578 euros. The second project will see the refurbishment and widening of the Avenida del Arroyo, estimated at 60,000 euros.

River Turvilla walkway in Árchez

Other projects approved were the improvement of the access to Cómpeta, around the junction of the A-7207 road with the Avenida de la Constitución, with a budget of 180,000 euros and the extension of the public library building in Alcaucín, at a cost of 162,301.23 euros, with the provincial authority set to contribute 151,615 euros. The refurbishment of a section of the River Turvilla walkway in Árchez has also been signed off, at a cost of 100,000 euros, of which the provincial institution will finance 94,425 euros.

The green light has also been given for the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the Arroya Morenas stream in Riogordo, to facilitate the transit of residents between the river path and Calle Rafael Alberti.

In Sayalonga two projects have been approved: the paving of several roads, for 44,943 euros; and the concreting of the Corumbela river road, for 35,056 euros. Finally, in Canillas de Albaida, 80,000 euros will be invested in the improvement of the sports area and in Comares 40,000 euros will be allocated to refurbish the village's central Calle Calvario.