El Borge. SUR
Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
Referendum

Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks

Seventy-seven per cent of residents in El Borge who took part in the referendum voted in favour of using pyrotechnics during this year's festivities

Eugenio Cabezas

El Borge

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 17:58

An overwhelming majority of residents in the Axarquía village of El Borge in the east of Malaga province voted to keep fireworks as part of its annual festivities. The town hall asked residents to vote on the issue in a referendum which closed on 31 January.

Some 77 per cent of those who voted said they were in favour of fireworks being used, despite information being distributed about the effects that they can have on animals, the elderly and people with conditions such as autism.

However, only 401 out of the 925 registered residents voted, meaning a 43.35% turnout. A total of 309 ticked the 'yes' box, (77.05%) and just 91 were against, (22.69%). There was one invalid vote, which accounted for 0.26% of the votes cast.

The town hall posted a message via social media saying, "Many thanks to those who have participated in this vote allowing the council to make the decision that is in the best interest of our population in general and thus be able to meet the needs of our residents.”

