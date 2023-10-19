Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Participants at the twinning ceremony in Malaga SUR
Axarquía village twins with US towns thanks to Independence War hero
History

Axarquía village twins with US towns thanks to Independence War hero

Socorro and San Elizario are both located on the border between the USA and Mexico

Eugenio Cabezas

Macharaviaya

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 07:45

Compartir

Macharaviaya in the Axarquía on the eastern stretch of Malaga province continues to strengthen its ties with the USA thanks to the connection with Bernardo de Gálvez, one of the heroes of the American War of Independence, who was born in the village. Last Friday 13 October the village signed a twinning agreement with the towns of Socorro and San Elizario in Texas, USA.

Mayor of Macharaviaya Antonio Campos, president of the Malaga institution Miguel Tello and representatives of the society of the Cultural Heritage of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro hosted the ceremony, which took place in Malaga and was also attended by the mayor of Socorro, Ivy Avalos, the mayor of San Elizario, Isela Reyes.

Socorro and San Elizario are both located on the border between the USA and Mexico and according to data from the 2010 census Socorro has a population of around 32,000 inhabitants. San Elizario has a population of just under 14,000 - somewhat larger their Spanish twin Macharaviaya, which has a population of just 500.

The ceremony formed part of the 'Talking to Spain. Abriendo el Camino' (opening the path), by the Sociedad del Patrimonio del Camino Real de Tierra Adentro. The speakers were Alfonso Borrego, J. Ricardo Daniel, Georgina Vigueras and Víctor Andrés Urbano, who talked about the Spanish legacy in on the border between Texas and Mexico. The 'Camino Real de Tierra Adentro', also known as the 'Camino de la Plata', is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

It is a route from northern Mexico to Texas and New Mexico which used between the 16th and 19th centuries. The road, often travelled by the Spaniards who built these cities is a 1,400-kilometre stretch that runs between Mexico City and the town of Valle de Allende, south of Chihuahua. The route takes in five World Heritage cities and 55 other sites including bridges, ex-haciendas, towns and historic centres.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Weather warning for heavy rain raised to amber for parts of Malaga province this Thursday
  2. 2 Santiago-Malaga flight makes emergency landing as child suffers seizures
  3. 3 Paying the rent eats up half the salary of tenants in Malaga
  4. 4 PP launches vote of no confidence in Mijas and Ana Mata is set to be new mayor
  5. 5 Axarquía town promises panoramic views of the local area
  6. 6 Football teams from the Netherlands choose Cártama for winter training sessions
  7. 7 Hotel profitability growing faster in Malaga that almost all other city break destinations in Spain
  8. 8 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  9. 9 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  10. 10 Axarquía village twins with US towns thanks to Independence War hero

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad