Axarquía village to restore 13th century Mudejar minaret The project to protect the bell tower and the roof of the former mosque, which is an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) will receive 36,000 euros

The village of Árchez in the Axarquía has earmarked 36,000 euros to the conservation of its 13th century Mudéjar minaret tower. The bell tower and the roof will be restored, with the aim of preventing further deterioration of the historic monument, which is recognised as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

A contract has been signed with the company Hermanos Campano, who are based in Ardales and specialise in the restoration of Mudéjar buildings. Work is expected to begin in a few days.

Paintwork which was carried out on the tower in the 1990s has “caused damp and leaks” said Árchez mayor, María del Carmen Moreno, who also said that the town hall is working on a draft project to completely restore the rest of the minaret, "as the red bricks and paintings on the monument are also deteriorated”.

The Mudejar minaret forms the bell tower of the Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación church. It is the minaret of a 13th century Almohad mosque, of which only the red brick tower remains. It is 15 m high and is decorated with a number of Islamic images.

After the Reconquista at the end of the 15th century, like many minaret towers in the area, it was transformed into a bell tower and Catholic Church. It was declared an asset of cultural importance (BIC) in 1979 and is considered to be one of the best examples of Mudéjar architecture still standing.