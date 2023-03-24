Axarquía village gives out financial aid to families in fight against depopulation

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

The village of Iznate, with just 899 registered residents, is the latest in the Axarquía to announce a raft of measures to combat depopulation. The town hall is offering 1,000 euros to families of children born or adopted between 1 January 2021 and 30 November 2022 in the village and 200 euros to young people between the ages of 18 and 35 towards driving lessons.