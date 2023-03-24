Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The village of Iznate. SUR
Axarquía village gives out financial aid to families in fight against depopulation

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 24 March 2023, 12:49

The village of Iznate, with just 899 registered residents, is the latest in the Axarquía to announce a raft of measures to combat depopulation. The town hall is offering 1,000 euros to families of children born or adopted between 1 January 2021 and 30 November 2022 in the village and 200 euros to young people between the ages of 18 and 35 towards driving lessons.

