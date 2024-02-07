Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vélez-Málaga including rural areas. J. Rhodes
Axarquía town reinforces police presence following spate of burglaries in rural areas
Crime

Axarquía town reinforces police presence following spate of burglaries in rural areas

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga has called on Spain’s central government for extra resources in the fight against thefts from subtropical fruit plantations and homes

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:38

Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced a reinforced police presence following the recent wave of burglaries in rural areas and subtropical fruit plantations in the municipality, on the eastern side of Malaga province.

Local Police have been asked to intensify coordination with Spain’s National Police and the Guardia Civil and the mayor, Jesús Luiañez, has called on Spain’s central government to provide more police resources to help tackle the problem.

In January local security forces carried out a number of surveillance and traffic operations and have been in contact with local residents’ associations and traders among other actions. "They have followed up abandoned vehicles, identified suspicious individuals and vehicles," the mayor explained.

Trainee officers

He went on to say, "We have strengthened the district groups in the centres of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, as well as the villages, given the current thefts that are occurring, especially in rural, less populated areas. Our powers are limited but we are patrolling and meeting with residents’ associations and representatives to know their needs.”

However, Lupiañez believes that there is an “obvious lack of personnel in these police forces here in Vélez-Málaga” and has called on Spain’s central government to “increase the number of officers and agents in the area. The municipality has grown a lot in recent years and we demand greater attention in this regard.”

In February, some 11 trainee officers will become permanent members of the Local Police force. "Very soon the police officers who have been trainees during this time, and who are going to take up their duties soon, will become full members, which will reinforce the staff,” Lupiañez said.

