Axarquía town prays to patron saint for rain Special prayers have been said to Our Lady of the Remedies in the hope that the weather will change

As the drought situation worsens in the Axarquía, churchgoers at Vélez-Málaga's San Juan Bautista church looked to the heavens to ask for rain on Sunday.

During a procession of the town's patron, Our Lady of the Remedies on Sunday evening, special prayers were said to ask the patron to bring rain to the region.

The Easter Week brotherhood's Facebook page announced that the special procession was being held to ask the patron to "intercede through our prayers for the much needed rains to come to our town to irrigate our fields".