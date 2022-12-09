Axarquía town halls call for tighter controls on imported mangoes This year's mango harvest has been affected by the drought and the smaller size of the fruit has led to lower prices

The 31 town halls of the Axarquía have approved an institutional motion in support of local mango growers, which includes five points through which it is intended to improve its marketing, greater control on importing the fruit from other countries and a quality mark for fruit grown in the Axarquía.

The motion comes as this year's mango harvest draws to an end; having been affected by the drought, the smaller size of the fruit has led to lower prices.

"Mangoes have become the second subtropical crop in economic importance after avocados," explained the mayor of La Viñuela, José Juan Jiménez. He added that Axarquía mangoes go to France (29%), Germany (25%), Portugal (23%) and the UK (15%). "The main threat to our farmers is competition from other countries and the ongoing drought."