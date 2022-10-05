Drought crisis: Axarquía town halls seek Junta explanation on how to reduce water consumption after 20% cut demand The 14 towns and villages that rely on water from La Viñuela reservoir have been asked to make "an effort" to save water but they argue that the regional government has not specified how they should go about it

As the drought situation worsens in the Axarquía and subtropical fruit growers have seen their supply of water from la Viñuela reservoir completely cut off as of 1 October, the Junta de Andalucía has once again called for a 20 per cent reduction in human consumption, following a call before summer, which led to many coastal towns turning off their beach showers.

However, the Mancomunidad is arguing that the Junta has not specified how they should go about this saving beyond banning the use of drinking water for street cleaning, filling private swimming pools, watering parks and gardens, golf courses and washing cars outside authorised establishments.

The regional delegate for agriculture and water, Fernando Fernández, who SUR tried unsuccessfully to contact on Tuesday, said on Monday that the company that manages water in the Axarquía, Axaragua, “has to adopt measures for these savings. They cannot exceed 200 litres per person per day, when now they are above 300, which requires an effort.”

The spokesman for the Mancomunidad, Antonio Sánchez, said that they continue to work to guarantee human consumption, but added, "we ask the Junta to specify in writing what instructions we have to follow to comply with this decree." Sánchez went on to say, "They should stop paying lip service and making big headlines and guarantee water for the population and for the countryside, which is their exclusive competence."