Axarquía town hall studies bringing metro and Costa del Sol local train services to east of Malaga

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 18:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The debate on a coastal train and the extension of the metro from Malaga city to the east of the province, as well as the need to improve the capacity of the A-7 motorway in the Axarquía has once again been discussed at a council meeting in Rincón de la Victoria.

This time it was a motion presented by right-wing Vox councillors requesting that, as the town’s General Urban Development Plan is being drawn up, it would be advisable to coordinate with Malaga city hall and Andalucía’s regional government to look at extending the city’s metro system to the town.

The PP, PSOE and Por mi Pueblo political parties were generally in favour of backing the proposal, but Con Rincón opted to abstain, "agreeing on the substance, but not on the form". They said that they did not consider it to be “urgent” and "have doubts about the model".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, announced during the meeting that the town hall, along with Unicaja bank, are carrying out a study on transport connections between Malaga city and the east of Malaga province with "definitive solutions".

European Union funding

These, he said, include combining the Cercanías local trains which currently operate from Malaga city along the Costa del Sol to Fuengirola and up to Álora, and the metro which currently only serves the western part of Malaga city to the centre.

In terms of the possible cost of the project, Salado was clear: "That it is more expensive? Yes, but we are talking about the survival of the province of Malaga. If money has to be put in, let it be put in".

In terms of financing, the mayor alluded to European Union funds. He also said that a mixed model is the only way, so that it fits in with the urban fabric of Malaga’s metropolitan area and also to ensure that most of the route is underground.

The PSOE challenged the PP mayor by asking, "Do you know why the metro system is not more advanced than in El Palo? Because Paco de la Torre [mayor of Malaga city] already decided that in 2013. You and the Diputación de Málaga [Malaga's provincial authority organisation of which Saldo is also the president] have an important job ahead of you".