Axarquía town aims for butt-free beach The Torre del Mar cigarette clean-up is taking take place between the Biblioplaya and the lighthouse on Saturday 1 April

Torre del Mar has launched its second 'Beach without cigarette Butts' campaign an on Saturday 1 April volunteers are invited to participate in a clean-up at various points along the town’s beach.

The event starts at 9am at the meeting point by the Biblioplaya, where environmental education workshops are to be held. From 10.30am volunteers will be walking between the Biblioplaya and the lighthouse to collect cigarette butts. From 12 noon environmental education workshops for all ages are being held near the lighthouse.

The initiative forms part of the second annual environmental education programme, to raise awareness about the dangers of littering on the beaches and, especially, the highly polluting remains of cigarettes.

Toxins

Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérz Atencia, emphasised the importance of maintaining the beaches and invited all residents to come along: "A gesture as simple as depositing cigarette butts in the designated places and not leaving them on the sand is fundamental, as it is a win-win situation for everyone. We all need to work together to ensure that our beaches, a major tourist attraction, look their best," he said.

Environment councillor Antonio Ariza pointed out the danger of cigarette butts due to their high level of toxins: "These remains contain harmful products such as nicotine, tar and other toxins that can be harmful to human health and the environment. Moreover, the time they take to decompose causes long-lasting pollution of the soil and water," he said.

Ariza went on to say that that on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 April there will be an information point in the Biblioplaya area of the town’s beach with games, workshops and information dissemination through environmental educators on the importance of waste collection and cigarette butt collection. “We will continue to promote initiatives that encourage care of the town," Ariza concluded.