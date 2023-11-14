Axarquía school children win prizes for responsible water use

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Compartir Copiar enlace

Arthur Cardoso, a pupil at Mare Nostrum primary school in Torrox, is the winner of a drawing competition organised by Torrox town hall and the local public water company Aqualia to raise awareness of the responsible use of water. The youngster was given a certificate, medal and a voucher worth 30 euros to be used to buy sports equipment during a prize-giving ceremony on Monday 13 November.

Prizes were presented to three finalists of the Digital Children's Drawing Contest by mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, head teacher Virginia Díaz, councillor for education, José Luis Ruiz; and the head of Aqualia's service in Torrox, Israel Sánchez.

Medina said in a statement, "The town is proud to have Arthur as a finalist among the more than 8,500 children from all over Spain who participated in this year’s competition. It is held annually and focuses on the responsible use of water, a topic of vital importance for the Axarquía region.”

Every year schools, teachers, councils and families encourage children to participate in Aqualia's competition to raise awareness of the importance of saving water.

The competition is part of a series of initiatives that Aqualia regularly carries out with schools and universities to educate youngsters about the water cycle as well as responsible use and consumption.