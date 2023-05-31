Axarquía health centre almost ready following 10-year wait The new surgery in Cómpeta will be five times the size of the current one and will also serve Árchez, Canillas de Albaida, Sedella, Salares and Sayalonga

After more than a decade of setbacks and changes to the project, the 3,800 registered residents of Cómpeta will finally be able to start using the new health centre this summer. The new facility should have opened a year ago, but further delays have meant another year of waiting outside the existing building to see a doctor.

The Junta de Andalucía has completed the construction work of the new centre, which will also serve Árchez, Canillas de Albaida, Sedella, Salares, and Sayalonga. According to a press release this week, the works have included adapting an existing building located next to the municipal car park and have involved an investment of more than 400,000 euros. The new building is five times bigger than the existing health centre.

The move is expected to start happening next week and once completed, the new centre will have five consultation rooms for adults, a maternity education area, a specific paediatric area with a consultation room and waiting area, and an emergency area, as well as changing rooms, toilets, a lounge and a staff room.

The Cómpeta facility is the latest new health centre in Malaga province. In recent years El Burgo, Algatocín, Benaoján, Genalguacil, Faraján, Jimera de Líbar along with La Viñuela and La Joya in the Antequera area have all had new or improved facilities and there are a number of further projects planned in hospitals and health centres across the province.