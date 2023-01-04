Man arrested after allegedly assaulting partner in Torre del Mar Relatives and friends of the victim stepped in to stop him from continuing to hit the woman and police officers arrested him after he fled the scene

A 35-year-old man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for allegedly assaulting his partner in a street in Torre del Mar. Sources say that the couple began to argue as they walked along Calle Infantes at the junction with Calle Princesa in the town centre. Friends and family who were with them at the time were able to stop the man from continuing to hit the woman.

When Local Police officers were called the alleged aggressor fled the scene. When officers arrived, they interviewed the witnesses and assisted the victim, who had injuries to her face and in particular to her lips.

Officers then managed to locate the alleged assailant. He also had a deep cut on his lip and was taken to a health centre under police custody. From there he was transferred to the Axarquía Regional Hospital and later to the Regional Hospital in Malaga.

Further investigations revealed audio and text messages with alleged verbal threats from the man towards his partner. SUR has been able to confirm that the arrested man, who is from Vélez-Málaga, has a criminal record for similar offences.