A screenshot of the video posted on social media SUR
Artist thrown out of Malaga chapel after filming religious images
Religion

Artist thrown out of Malaga chapel after filming religious images

The 14-second video uploaded to his TikTok account shows the artist 2bleflow dancing in the Virgen de los Remedios Coronada chapel accompanied by extras dressed as penitents in black robes and pointed hoods

Eugenio Cabezas

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:39

The artist 2bleflow was thrown out of the Virgen de los Remedios Coronada chapel in Vélez-Málaga on Wednesday 26 March after trying to record part of a new video clip for TikTok in front of a religious image.

In the video uploaded to his social media accounts including TikTok the 14-second clip shows the artist dancing in front of an image of the patron saint of Vélez, accompanied by extras dressed as penitents in black costumes with the traditional robes and black pointed hoods.

As SUR has been able to confirm, when a member of the Easter Week brotherhood at the chapel noticed the recording, he interrupted it and ordered the protagonists to leave the church.

The brotherhood has informed the Bishopric of Malaga and the National Police of what happened, although for the moment no formal complaint has been made.

Sources from the Bishopric of Malaga have confirmed to SUR that the artist "did not have permission" to record in the chapel and that he entered during public opening hours. It is gathering more information to assess whether to make a formal complaint, they added.

2bleflow has uploaded the video with a message in which he announces that it is the "filming of my new video clip titled Nacido Para Ganar" (born to win). In another video uploaded to Tik Tok, he is also seen filming in the Carabanchel area of Vélez-Málaga, which is traditionally a deprived part of the town.

SUR has tried unsuccessfully to contact the artist.

In April 2024 a similar situation occurred in Malaga city. The Bishopric then disassociated itself from a fashion video recorded inside Malaga Cathedral and San Pedro church. The video in question, which was circulated on social media and later deleted, showed clothing models next to Holy Week images both inside the two places.

