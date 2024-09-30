Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Canillas de Albaida's village square J. Rhodes
Art goes international in Malaga province village
Art goes international in Malaga province village

Twenty-five artists from 12 different countries are participating in Canillas de Albaida's 'Paseo del Arte' which is taking place from 3 to 6 October as part of the village's cultural week

Jennie Rhodes

Canillas de Albaida

Monday, 30 September 2024, 14:17

Twenty-five artists from 12 different countries are participating in the ‘Paseo de Arte' (art walk) in Canillas de Albaida in the Axarquía to the east of Malaga province, as part of the village's ‘semana cultural’ week, taking place from Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 October.

The artists, from countries including Spain, Brazil, Holland, the UK, Canada and Denmark, are exhibiting their work in 13 venues around the village and work ranges from painting using a variety of media, to ceramics and sculpture.

Canadian multimedia artist Sue Thwaite is exhibiting work based on ‘inner female strength’, inspired by some of her friends’ experience of cancer during the past year. 25 per cent of the profits from her sales will be donated to cancer research.

Nick Hampton is originally from the UK and his lived and worked as a tour guide in the area for many years. His watercolours are inspired by the landscapes around him.

A painting of the Roman bridge in Salares in the Axarquía by Nick Hampton.
A painting of the Roman bridge in Salares in the Axarquía by Nick Hampton. SUR

Dutch artist Marjon Hoogendorn previously worked as a make-up artist in the film industry, helping actors to transform themselves into their on-screen characters. However, a Vedic art course helped her to bring out her creativity in a different way and she now expresses herself on canvas.

Sue, Nick and Marjon are just three of the 25 artists who will be exhibiting their work during the art walk.

The venues are open from 12 to 2pm and 5 to 7pm from 3 to 6 October. For further information including a downloadable brochure featuring all of the artists and the 13 venues around the village see the Facebook page ‘Los buenos amigos de Canillas de Albaida’. Hard copies are also available at each of the venues and in bars and shops in the village.

