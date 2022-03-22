At least 12 arrests made during Nerja drugs raids Around 70 officers have been involved in the operation which has led to four vehicles and quantities of hashish, cocaine and cash being seized

Four vehicles have been seized during the raids / e. cabezas

The Guardia Civil has deployed an extensive drugs operation in Nerja today, Tuesday 22 March, made up of different specialised units, which has so far resulted in at least 12 arrests. Various quantities of drugs including hashish and cocaine, four vehicles (three cars and a motorbike) and various amounts of cash have been seized, SUR has been able to confirm.

The searches were carried out in a number of blocks of flats in the town, in the area around Avenida Antonio Ferrandis 'Chanquete' and next to the municipal sports centre, among others.

The agents involved in the operation came from the units of Citizen Security of the Command (USECIC), Rapid Action Group (GAR), Rapid Intervention Group (GIR).

Images and videos of the operation have been circulating on social networks since early this morning. The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming hours.