Man arrested for throwing plates from a fourth-floor balcony in Rincón de la Victoria There was a temporary halt to traffic on the town’s Avenida del Mediterráneo as Local Police and Guardia Civil officers cordoned off the area

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening after throwing crockery from the balcony of his fourth-floor flat in Rincón de la Victoria town centre.

At around 10.45pm, a young man was seen by neighbours throwing bottles, plates and dishes from the balcony. Witnesses told SUR that he almost hit two cars passing through the area. Several neighbours started shouting at him from their windows, asking him to stop. Video footage shows one local resident confronting the man in the street.

Emergency services received numerous calls alerting them to the incident and Local Police and Guardia Civil officers cordoned off the area. The fire brigade and street cleaning services were also brought in to clear the road, where traffic had been temporarily stopped.

Officers were initially unable to enter the flat as the man had taken cover behind the door and refused to open it. They finally managed to gain access to the property with a key provided by the man’s mother and arrested him on a charge of public disorder. He was handed over to the judicial authorities on Thursday morning.

A local resident claimed that earlier the same day the man had already been seen sitting on a car parked on Avenida del Mediterráneo and then kicked and smashed a motorbike that was also parked in the street.