Two arrested following petrol station robbery The men were detained by police in Nerja just hours after committing the crime

Two men aged 29 and 30 were arrested on Tuesday in Nerja following the armed robbery of a petrol station last Sunday in Vélez-Málaga town centre. The suspects made off with around 400 euros in cash. They both have criminal records for similar violent crimes.

The inquiry led by investigators guided them to the arrest of the supposed perpetrators in just 24 hours, and they also confiscated a fake gun and several clothing items that were worn during the violent robbery.