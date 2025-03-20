Man caught red-handed while spraying graffiti in Nerja town centre

Image of one of the graffiti painted by the arrested man in Nerja.

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 20 March 2025, 16:40

A middle-aged Spaniard was arrested by Local Police officers in Nerja on Monday 17, after several witnesses saw him spraying graffiti and reported him.

The man, who signed as 'El Barto' (referring to Bart Simpson from The Simpsons), was caught writing 'Paiporta limpia el barro de todos no solo el tuyo' and 'Paiport banco de cachondeo dana inier santi' on the main facade of the El Salvador church and on the wall of another institution, respectively. Both sites are located in the Balcony of Europe area, which is one of the town's most famous spots. His graffiti refers to the 'dana' disaster in Valencia in October 2024.

While the police are investigating the suspect's potential involvement in two other acts of vandalism, the Nerja town hall has already removed the graffiti, recovering the original appearance of the walls.

The man has been released, pending a court summons. The Nerja se Queja Instagram profile has published a video showing the arrest.