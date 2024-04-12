Ara Malikian, Chanel, Farruko, Isabel Pantoja and Luis Fonsi to perform at the Nerja Cave Festival

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 12 April 2024, 18:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Nerja Cave Festival, which is no longer held inside the cave for conservation reasons, is aiming big once again this year, keeping up with other major events on the Costa del Sol. As with Starlite in Marbella or Marenostrum in Fuengirola, the concerts will run throughout the summer, from 21 June to 10 August, with 14 artists confirmed for this 63rd festival. Once again, the line-up is very mixed, with big names such as violinist Ara Malikian, Chanel, Farruko, Isabel Pantoja, Jhayko, Loquillo and Luis Fonsi.

The open-air concert hall in the gardens of the cave, named after Manuel del Campo, will host, not only flamenco trends, as has been traditional here over the years, but also a wide variety of styles such as rock, pop, Latin, reggaeton, dance, classical music and comedy, with seating for up to 3,000 people.

Antoñito Molina will kick off on Friday 21 June, followed by Jhayco on Sunday 30 June. In July the concerts begin with Raule on Friday 5 and José Mercé on Saturday 6 July. The following week, one of the highlights of this 63rd festival will be popular Spanish singer Isabel Pantoja on Saturday 13 July. She will be followed by Farruko on Friday 19 July and Sergio Dalma on Saturday 20 July.

Vélez-born dancer Rocío Molina will perform on Friday 26 July, Loquillo on Saturday 27 July and Galder Varas on Sunday 28 July. In August, Ara Malikian will kick off on Friday 2, followed by Chanel on Saturday 3, India Martínez on Friday 9 August and Luis Fonsi on Saturday 10 August.

All concerts are at 10.30pm, with the exception of Jhaico, who will be on stage on Sunday 30 June at 10pm. Tickets for these shows can be purchased from this Friday on the website cuevadenerja.es , where more information on each of the artists is available.

Ciudad de Nerja festival

The president of the Fundación Pública de Servicios Cueva de Nerja and government representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, presented the festival's line-up, highlighting its "recognised prestige both nationally and internationally and which encompasses different musical styles, to attract a more diverse audience". Salas stressed that the aim is "to have a very broad offer so that the third oldest festival in our country, behind those of Santander and Granada, continues to set trends year after year and remain at the forefront of new musical lines".

At the launch, Javier Salas was accompanied by the vice-president of the foundation and mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, who welcomed all the attendees to the town and expressed his "satisfaction" that a new edition of this long-lived festival is being held. The councillor said that they are "all rowing together in the right direction so that the festival and the cave continue to attract visitors". The mayor announced that the town hall's culture and tourism departments are working to organise another festival, which they want to call Ciudad de Nerja.

The event was attended by the manager of the foundation, Chema Domínguez, and members of the two promoters of the 2024 festival, Mainake Music and Eternidad Producciones. The launch also attracted a large audience, including Miguel Muñoz, representing the five discoverers of the Nerja Cave, several of the trustees of the foundation, workers and concession holders, as well as members of the council, associations and business owners.