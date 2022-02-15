American women's association to visit Macharaviaya to strengthen ties with hero of independence The Daughters of the American Revolution, a non-profit and non-political organisation made up of volunteers, will visit the village where Bernardo de Gálvez was born

Macharaviaya continues to strengthen its ties with the United States and the figure of Bernardo de Gálvez; one of the heroes of American independence. As such this coming Thursday the president of the American organisation 'Daughters of American Revolution' (DAR), Denise Doring VanBuren, along with other members, will visit the village with the intention of visiting De Gálvez's birthplace to pay tribute to him. As part of the visit, a plaque will be placed in the village square bearing his name.

The DAR is a Washington DC-based, non-profit, non-political, all-women volunteer organisation founded in 1890, dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education for children. They have 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and around the world, according to a press release from Macharaviaya town hall.

The association states that any woman over the age of 18, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity, who can demonstrate lineal descent from someone related to independence, is eligible for membership. Its headquarters, which are in the US capital, house a library in which a bibliography on Bernardo de Gálvez is kept.