All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province

Photo taken at the presentation of the new wheelchair on Tuesday.

Children with reduced mobility from the Axarquía area of Malaga province now have the opportunity to participate in mountain sports thanks to the Locos de la Colina Sports Club's new Joëlette all-terrain wheelchair.

The Fundación Rincón presented the new wheelchair to the Locos de la Colina sports club on Tuesday 18 March. It is designed to allow children with reduced mobility to access difficult terrain in full competition on mountains, paths and uneven roads.

Designed for both family outings and sport use, the Joëlette wheelchair allows the user to reach places that are inaccessible to conventional wheelchairs, so that, with the help of several of the club's competitors in trails and mountain races, children can enjoy the excitement and adventure involved in such an event.

President of the Rincón foundation, Manuel Rincón, said he was "very happy to allow the inclusion of people with reduced mobility in outdoor activities".

Adventure

The presentation ceremony was attended by the mayor and deputy mayor of Canillas de Albaida, Encarnación Pareja and Álvaro Hurtado, as well as officials and members of the Locos de la Colina sports club.

"When the club contacted us, we didn't hesitate for a minute, because it is only fair that these boys and girls, whose world is already complicated due to their lack of mobility, can experience these events up close, have full contact with nature and experience this type of adventure," said Rincón in a press release. "At the foundation we are very clear about our vocation to serve and help, so with the purchase of this chair we are fulfilling several objectives, combining solidarity, inclusion and sport," said Rincón.

Spokesperson for Locos de la Colina Sports Club, Raúl Gómez, thanked the Fundación Rincón for its support and explained the opportunities that this chair opens up: "I would like to express our most sincere thanks for their generous contribution with the purchase of the Joëlette pushchair. This gesture not only provides us with an invaluable tool to further promote inclusion in our activities, but also reinforces our commitment to making sport an accessible experience for all."

Gómez went on to say, "Thanks to your support, more people will be able to share with us the excitement and joy of each challenge. Your solidarity and commitment to our cause inspire us to move forward with more strength and enthusiasm, and thank you for being part of this journey and for helping us to make what seemed impossible possible."

Charity

Since its creation, Locos de la Colina club has been recognised for its participation and achievements in various trail, running and ultra-trail competitions in Andalucía and in Spain. It has always participated in charity events including the Trail Canillas de Albaida Reto Higinio, in which every year a family with a child with a rare disease is chosen to receive a charity donation. Higinio, Etienne and Alba, who is the girl chosen for the 2025 edition, are some of the club has supported.

The Joëlette chair is an all-terrain chair designed to enable people with reduced mobility to access difficult terrain, such as mountains, trails and uneven paths. It was originally created by French mountain guide Joël Claudel to help his disabled nephew enjoy hiking.

It consists of a central monowheel that allows for easy negotiation of obstacles and efficient weight distribution, with a sturdy structure and a shock-absorbing cushioning system for user comfort.

Fundación Rincón was created on 25 January 2016 with the aim of bringing together health, sport and art in Malaga province.