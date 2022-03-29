Alleged abuser armed with knives shot after threatening Guardia Civil officers on promenade in Rincón Police officers were investigating a possible breach of a restraining reorder in the seaside town and tried to arrest the individual, who was carrying two bladed weapons

A 56-year-old man who allegedly attacked police officers with a knife and a machete in the seaside town of Rincón de la Victoria, in Malaga province, has been shot by the Guardia Civil.

Police officers were trying to arrest the individual after he, apparently, had broken a restraining order against his partner.

The incident happened at 9.50pm on Monday, 28 March, in the Pescadores neighbourhood of Rincón de la Victoria.

SUR has learned the emergency services received a call from a woman who claimed that her ex-partner had shown up at her home and was pounding on the door, despite the fact that he was prohibited from approaching her.

Several teams from the Rincón de la Victoria Local Police force and the Guardia Civil went to the building where she lives. Officers went up to the door of her house but could not locate the suspect. While one unit was interviewing the woman, the rest were deployed nearby to try to locate the individual.

Promenade

One of those patrols ran into the suspect on the Rincón de la Victoria promenade. That confrontation was recorded by several residents of the area, who witnessed what happened and who, in turn, called the emergency services again to alert them to the situation.

In one of these videos, it can be seen how the individual approaches the two officers - a man and a woman - who unholster their regulatory weapons while backing away to prevent him from reaching them. The suspect moves towards the officers, who ask him to drop the weapons he is carrying - a machete and a knife - on the ground.

When the man is barely a metre away, and while he continues to wield the two bladed weapons, the Guardia Civil open fire on him, always trying to avoid an attack, as can be seen in the images.

One of the rounds hit the individual's left leg, who, despite this, continued to advance towards the officers, still armed. The man repeatedly ignores the demands to hand over his weapons and surrender.

One of the recordings captures the moment in which the suspect causes a stomach wound. Another Guardia Civil officer enters the scene and hits the attacker with a baton, which makes him lose one of the two bladed weapons that he carried in his hands. With the other blade, he makes a second cut this time to the neck.

The man has been transferred to hospital in a serious condition, without, at the time of publication, any further information available on his condition.