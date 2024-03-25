Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new Aldi in Nerja.Nerja E. Cabezas
Aldi reaches 100 stores in Andalucía with new Costa del Sol opening
The German supermarket chain has plans to open a further twelve in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz and Seville in 2024

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 25 March 2024, 12:29

German supermarket chain Aldi opened its first store in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Friday 22 March; its 100th in Andalucía and 28th in Malaga province.

The new premises on Avenida Alcalde Antonio Villasclaras on the town’s Castillo Alto industrial estate has a team of 13 employees. The new opening represents "an important milestone" in the company's expansion plans at national level and in Andalucía. In 2023 the company opened nine shops in Andalucía in the provinces of Cordoba (1), Almeria (2), Seville (2), Malaga (1) and Granada (3).

"We are very excited to start the year with the opening of our hundredth supermarket in Andalucía, with which we continue to demonstrate our commitment to Andalusians," said Rafael Martinez, head of Aldi's expansion in the area during the opening ceremony. He was accompanied by Nerja’s councillors for commerce and finance Antonio Lopez and Angela Diaz.

Andalusian products and suppliers

This ambitious growth plan has also been accompanied by a reinforcement of Aldi's logistical capacity, with the recent extension of its logistics platform located in Dos Hermanas in Seville province, as well as its relationships of trust with Andalusian suppliers.

In line with its commitment to local produce, Aldi works with 80 producers in Andalucía and offers more than 260 Andalusian products in its supermarkets in the region and the rest of the country.

The new Aldi supermarket in Nerja, which is located directly opposite one of its big competitors in the food sector, Lidl, is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9.30pm.

The official opening on Friday 22 March.
The official opening on Friday 22 March. E. Cabezas

In line with its commitment to energy efficiency, the new supermarket has solar panels, LED lighting and has been equipped with technology to avoid wasting goods in the event of power outages or breakdowns and to improve lighting and air conditioning. It also incorporates carbon dioxide as a refrigerant gas, a more sustainable and efficient alternative, and an underground car park with 78 parking spaces, two of which are charging points for electric vehicles.

