Man arrested for allegedly abusing a minor in an Axarquía village The person under investigation is an elderly resident of Sayalonga who is reported to have tried to touch the girl

The Guardia Civil arrested an elderly man on Sunday 21 August for allegedly attempting to abuse a minor in Sayalonga in the Axarquía.

The suspect allegedly tried to touch the girl, who is under 16 years of age. According to sources consulted, the individual is a resident of the village where the attempted abuse allegedly took place.

The man appeared in court in Torrox this morning (Monday 22 August), not as a detainee, but to make a statement, according to sources of the High Court of Justice of Andalucía. He was able to leave the premises and the case will now continue to be processed in this court.

The arrest comes just a few days after two alleged cases of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl and a fifteen-year-old girl were investigated in the province of Malaga. Both girls were treated at the Materno Infantil Hospital, but were later able to return home.

In the case of the nine-year-old girl an investigation by the National Police started after the girl's mother reported the events, which occurred in Malaga city.

In the case of the 15-year-old girl, the Guardia Civil took charge of the investigation and according to sources the events took place at the Riogordo fair. The suspect is 17 years old.