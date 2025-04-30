5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 17:35 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has started the bureaucratic procedures to build around 5,000 new homes, spread throughout the municipality.

Among the planned developments that have been unblocked, after years in the pipeline, are four large residential areas in Benajarafe, Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez and Lagos.

In these areas, as SUR published in September 2024, the development of 3,507 new homes is planned, of which at least 408 will be subsidised housing (VPO). "We are giving an important response to the great demand for housing that we are having," said the urban planning councillor, Celestino Rivas. He added that the town hall is also working on rentals "at affordable prices".

A further 500 new homes, an industrial estate and a private hospital run by HM Hospitales, are planned for the Camino de Torrox area to the east of the town.