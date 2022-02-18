35,000 new trees to be planted around La Viñuela The provincial authority has announced a project to plant 35,000 trees and shrubs on the land surrounding the Axarquía's reservoir

The initiative was presented at the Provincial Council on Wednesday. / SUR

Malaga's provincial authority, Diputación, on Wednesday announced plans for a major environmental and leisure project for La Viñuela reservoir.

The initiative includes the repopulating and planting of almost 35,000 trees and shrubs on more than 52 hectares of land.

Further plans involve a 24-kilometre circular path equipped with cycle lanes, the development of viewpoints, the creation of new parking areas, the rehabilitation of recreational areas, a floating pontoon and improved access to the entrance.

President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, explained that the first stage of the project will focus on reforestation which will follow the route of the path that will surround the reservoir and "contribute to the restoration of the most abandoned areas".

An environmental awareness campaign will be developed to combat climate change in the area, with the focus being the importance of responsible water management.

"Now more than ever it is necessary to raise public awareness so that we make proper use of this precious but limited resource. La Viñuela reservoir should serve to make us more aware that we must protect our environmental treasures," Salado concluded.