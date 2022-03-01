Youth arrested after three-hour theft rampage from 15 vehicles in Vélez-Málaga Police caught the suspect red-handed with a knife which he used to threaten the officers, injuring two of them

An image of one of the cars that was brokjen into / sur

Local and National Police officers detained a 19-year-old man in the early hours of Monday morning as the alleged perpetrator of at least 15 thefts from vehicles in the town in an interval of just three hours on Sunday evening.

The first report came through at approximately 10pm on Sunday evening and half an hour later local police received a further call from another person who also alerted them to an attempted mugging near the El Ingenio shopping centre.

More reports of other thefts from vehicles came from Calle Pilar de San Roque before midnight and another at around 1am in Calle Magallanes. It was in the last street that officers identified the suspect inside a vehicle.

The man, 19 years old, with initials A. J. A, was carrying a knife which he used to threaten and intimidate the officers as they attempted to restrain him. Two officers were injured and treated at a nearby health centre.

According to sources, the young man hit one of the police officers with the passenger door when he asked him to get out of his vehicle. He was yelling, "I'm going to kill you all". He was eventually intercepted by a police patrol and also required medical attention for a number of injuries.

Officers are investigating whether the same man is the perpetrator of a series of muggings , which were also reported on Sunday evening. One of the victims, a 71-year-old man, suffered an eye stroke, which is believed to have been brought on by the attack.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday for breaking into 13 vehicles in Vélez-Málaga.